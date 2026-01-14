Stock market today: Gift Nifty down 34 points; key levels for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

Indian equity benchmarks indices are likely to open little lower on Wednesday, with persistent foreign outflows and firm crude oil prices offsetting optimism around steady corporate earnings growth. Traders have remained on tenterhooks amid concerns over U.S. tariffs and heightened geopolitical tensions.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 33.80 points, or 0.13 per cent, up at 25,757, hinting at a muted start for the domestic market on Wednesday. Asian stocks rose on Wednesday. Nikkei jumped nearly 1.75 per cent, while Hang Seng was up half a per cent. KOSPI was down one-third a per cent.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Indian equity markets are likely to trade steady to mildly cautious today, following a mixed close in the previous session. Sentiment remains guarded amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, tariff-related uncertainties, persistent FII selling, and firmer crude prices, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

US ​stocks ended lower on Tuesday, led by a drop in financial shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398.21 points, ‍or 0.80 per cent, to 49,191.99, the S&P 500 lost 13.53 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 6,963.74 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 24.03 points, or 0.10 per cent, ‌to ‌23,709.87.

The US dollar recovered ground to near a one-month ​high in early Asian trade on Wednesday after US CPI data that was broadly in line with estimates, firming up ‌expectations that the Federal Reserve will remain on hold later this month despite unprecedented pressure from the White House to lower interest rates. The US dollar index was up 0.3 per cent at 99.18.

Advertisement

Geopolitical tensions across the globe lifted gold to a record peak and sent oil prices higher as US President Donald Trump urged Iranians to keep protesting, saying help is on the way. In the precious metals, gold rose 0.6 per cent to $4,613.93 per ounce and silver surged more than 2 per cent, also climbing to a record high.

Given the earnings season and fluctuating global cues, it is prudent to stay light and wait for clearer confirmation of the next directional move, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "Participants should focus on stock-specific opportunities and prefer a hedged approach amid the prevailing choppiness."

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 1,499.81 crore on Tuesday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 1,181.78 crore on a net-net basis.



Advertisement

Nifty50 & Sensex outlook

"We are of the view that the intraday market texture is non-directional; hence, levels-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities.

On the downside, 25,600-25,550/83200-83000 would act as key support zones, while 25,900-25,950/84300-84500 could be the key resistance areas for the bulls. However, below 25,550/83000, the sentiment could change, below the same traders may prefer to exit out from the trading long positions, he said.

A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart with a long lower shadow. This market action indicates presence of crucial overhead resistance around 25900-26000 levels. But the buying has started to emerge from near the lower supports. This is a positive signal and hints at the possibility of eventual breakout in the short term, said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The underlying short-term trend of Nifty remains positive. The formation of a higher bottom reversal pattern on the intraday chart indicates that the market could move up from here and surpass the hurdle of 25,900-26,000 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate support is placed at 25,600 levels," he added.



Advertisement

Nifty Bank outlook

Nifty Bank formed a bullish candle with a lower shadow, which indicates buying interest at lower levels, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities. "The zone of 60,000–60,100 will act as a critical hurdle. A decisive and sustained move above 60100 could trigger a sharp upside rally, potentially taking it towards 60,600 and subsequently 61,000 in the short term. On the downside, immediate support is placed in the 59,300–59,200 zone."

A follow through strength above recent highs will open upside towards the 60,000 in Nifty Bank in the coming sessions, said Bajaj Broking. "We expect it to extend the consolidation within the 58,700–60,000 range. A decisive breakout above this range or a breakdown below it will provide clarity on the next directional move. Key short-term support zone lies at 59,000–58,700."