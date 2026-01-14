Top stocks in news: ICICI Lombard, Infy, Tata Elxsi, NLC India, Karnataka Bank, Kotak Bank

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday on the back of renewed tariff concerns on trading partners of Iran, while traders focus shall shift towards rupee weakness, FIIs outflows, rising crude oil prices and delayed trade deal. BSE Sensex fell 250.48 points, or 0.30 per cent, to settle at 83,627.69, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 57.95 points, or 0.22 per cent, to close at 25,732.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, January 14, 2026:

Quarterly results today: Companies including Infosys, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC, Union Bank of India, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Aditya Birla Money, Den Networks, HDB Financial Services, Indian Overseas Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals and other will announce their results for December 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank and Ajmera Realty & Infra India shall trade ex-date for stock-split today.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The general insurance player reported a 9 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 658.8 crore, while total income grew 12.4 per cent YoY to Rs 6,610.2 crore in the December 2025 quarter. Net premium earned rose 12.7 per cent YoY to Rs 5,685.3 crore, while operating profit dropped 16.7 per cent YoY to Rs 571.1 crore.

Tata Elxsi: The IT solutions player reported a 45.3 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at 108.9 crore, while revenue increased 1.5 per cent YoY to Rs 953.5 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025. Its expectational loss stood at Rs 95.7 crore for the reported quarter, citing a one-time increase in employee benefit provisions following India's new labour codes.

NLC India: The state-run power firm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government for the development of large-scale renewable energy projects in the state. These include solar, wind, hybrid, and battery energy storage projects, with an investment potential of Rs 25,000 crore.

Karnataka Bank: The private lender has enabled a facility for the payment of Karnataka government’s Khajane-2 e-receipts through its internet banking platform, providing a secure, real-time, and paperless receipt system.

Interarch Building Solutions: The pre-engineered building products player has received an order worth Rs 130 crore for the manufacturing of a pre-engineered steel building system.

Just Dial: The internet based services provider reported a 10.2 per cent YoY fall to Rs 117.9 crore, while revenue increased 6.4 per cent YoY to Rs 305.7 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 9.6 per cent YoY to Rs 95.2 crore in Q3, while Ebitda margin improved to 31.1 per cent YoY for the reported quarter.

Thomas Cook India: The travel services & solutions provider player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to boost and promote Gujarat’s domestic tourism.

5paisa Capital: The financial services providers net profit declined 24 per cent YoY to Rs 12.3 crore, while revenue dropped 7 per cent YoY to Rs 79.3 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025.

Responsive Industries: Bhavneet Singh Chadha has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective January 12, due to personal reasons. The company is in the process of appointing a suitable candidate for the position of CFO and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP).

Omaxe: The Real estate developer announced a Rs 500-crore investment to develop Omaxe Chowk, Ludhiana, a mixed-use high-street retail and luxury residential project aimed at strengthening organised retail and urban infrastructure in Punjab’s largest industrial city.