Infosys buyback history: Rs 57,760 crore returned since 2017; dividend details here

With Infosys announcing its biggest ever share buyback at Rs 18,000 crore, its cumulative buyback announcements since the 2017 corporate action, has jumped to Rs 57,760 crore. The Salil Parekh-led IT major would be buying back nearly 10 crore shares, representing 2.41 per cent of equity at Rs 1,800 apiece, which will be at 19 per cent premium over the prevailing market price. The past share buybacks were announced at 18-30 per cent premium, and accounted for 1.19-4.92 per cent of outstanding shares.

Till FY19, Infosys was distributing 70 per cent of free cash flows to shareholders. But later the Bengaluru-based firm tweaked the policy and is returning approximately 85 per cent of its free cash flow cumulatively through a combination of semi-annual dividends, share buyback and special dividends, subject to applicable laws and requisite approvals. In the five years leading up to March 31, 2025, Infosys purchased and extinguished a total of 11.62 crore fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 5 each from the stock exchanges. The company has only one class of equity shares.

Infosys last conducted a buyback between December 2022 and February 2023, purchasing 6.04 crore shares at an average price of Rs 1,539.06 apiece, amounting to Rs 9,299.98 crore, according to AceEquity.

The previous buyback in October 2021 was through the open market route, with a size of Rs 9,200 crore at a maximum price of Rs 1,750 per share. The company bought back 5.58 crore shares at an average price of Rs 1,648.53.

In 2019, Infosys repurchased 11.05 crore shares at an average price of Rs 747.38, spending Rs 8,260 crore, also via the open market route. Until FY19, the company distributed about 70% of free cash flows to shareholders.

Earlier, in December 2017, Infosys carried out a Rs 13,000 crore buyback through the tender offer route, repurchasing 11.30 crore shares at Rs 1,150 per share.

Dividend history

Including FY17, Infosys has paid a total of Rs 49,925.40 crore in dividends, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggested.

Infosys announced Rs 43 per share dividend in FY25, amounting to Rs 8,719.20 crore. It paid dividends of Rs 7,455.40 crore in FY24, Rs 6,844.20 crore in FY23, Rs 6,309 crore in FY22, Rs 5,112 crore in FY21, Rs 3,406 crore in FY20, Rs 3,680 crore in FY19, Rs 1,419.60 crore in FY18 and Rs 6,980 crore in FY17.

