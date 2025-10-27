Infosys, CESC, LTTS, REC, Tanla Platforms Ltd among stocks to turn ex-dividend today

Shares of Infosys, CESC, L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS), REC, CRISIL, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Central Bank of India, PCBL Chemical Ltd and 360 ONE WAM LTD will turn ex-date for dividends on Monday, October 27.

While announcing its September quarter results, the Infosys Ltd board had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share worth Rs 9,534 crore for FY26. This Rs 23 per share interim dividend translated into a Rs 347 crore post-Diwali windfall for the Murthy family.

Monday is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Infosys shareholders for dividend purpose. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names in the list at the end of today (record date) would be eligible to receive dividend. The dividend will be paid on November 7.

CESC had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each. Today is the record date for the same. The payout date is set as November 16. LTTS had announced an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share. The record date is October 27 and the payout date is November 16.

Tanla Platforms, 360 ONE WAM LTD, PCBL Chemical Ltd had announced interim dividends of Rs 6 per share each. Today is the ex and record dates for the same.

CRISIL Ltd, which announced Rs 16 per share dividend, will tun ex-dividend today. REC Ltd, which declared Rs 4.60 per share dividend will also turn ex-date today. Meanwhile, Central Bank of India announced interim dividend of Re 0.20 per share. It would turn ex-date today.