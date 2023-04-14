Infosys declares Rs 17.50 dividend: UK First Lady Akshata Murty to earn Rs 68 crore

Akshata Murty, the wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, would earn Rs 68.17 crore as dividend income from her shareholding in the IT major.

As per the December quarter shareholding pattern, Akshata would earn a dividend of Rs 68.17 crore on 3,89,57,096 shares or 0.93 per cent stake she held as one of the Infosys promoters, as of December 31, 2022. The latest shareholding pattern is yet to be out.

Infosys declared a final dividend of Rs 17.50 per share for FY23 (April 2022 to March 2023). If Akshata retains her shareholding till the record date, June 2 this year, she would get Rs 68.17 crore. The dividend would be paid on July 3.

Infosys is among the best dividend-paying companies in India.

The final dividend that Infosys announced for FY23 was in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per share that Infosys already paid. With this, the total dividend per share for FY23 stood at Rs 34 per share, which is a 9.7 per cent increase over FY22. In value terms, the company announced total dividend of Rs 14,200 crore for FY23.

Sunak, 42, in October last year became Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin and its youngest leader in modern times.

While Sunak is a British national, his wife and UK First Lady Akshata is an Indian citizen. Her non-domiciled status, which allows her to earn money abroad without paying taxes in Britain for a period of up to 15 years, has been a divisive issue in the UK.

Born in her mother Sudha Murty's hometown of Hubballi, Karnataka, Akshata did her schooling in Bengaluru, before moving to Claremont McKenna College in California, where she graduated with a dual major in economics and French.

She did a fashion designing diploma from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, which followed a short work stint at Deloitte and Unilever. She thereafter went on to pursue her MBA at Stanford where she met Rishi Sunak.

The two married in 2009. The couple, who own a vast real estate portfolio, have two children — Krishna and Anoushka.

(With inputs from PTI)