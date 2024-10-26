Infosys, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NTPC and Tech Mahindra among stocks turning ex-dividend next week

Investors on Dalal Street will keep a close eye on companies such as Infosys, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, and CRISIL this coming week. More than 25 companies will have their shares turn ex-dividend for dividends, bonus issues, amalgamations, and stock splits over the next five days. Most of these stocks will also have record dates for dividends, which determine the shareholders eligible for dividend payments.

Shares of Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, will be in focus as they go ex-dividend on October 28, after announcing a 1:1 bonus issue of equity shares. It’s important to note that trading will be limited to four days next week, with the markets closed on Friday, October 31, for Diwali. However, a special Muhurat Trading session is scheduled for that day from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm.

Ex-Dividend trading stocks for next week

Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd: Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 28, 2024, as the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd: Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 28, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share, with the record date also on October 28.

Ksolves India Ltd: The company will trade as an ex-dividend stock on October 28, 2024, with an announced interim dividend of Rs 8.00 per share. The record date for this dividend is October 28.

Infosys: The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share. It will trade as an ex-dividend stock on October 29, 2024, with the record date also on October 29.

Route Mobile Ltd: Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 29, 2024, with an interim dividend of Rs 6.00 per share. The record date is also October 29.

CRISIL Ltd: The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share. It will trade as an ex-dividend stock on October 30, 2024, with the record date also on October 30.

Gabriel India Ltd: The company will trade as an ex-dividend stock on October 30, 2024, with an interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per share. The record date is October 30.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd: Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 30, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 23.19 per share, with the record date also on October 30.

Supreme Industries: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share and will trade as an ex-dividend stock on October 30, 2024. The record date is October 30.

Balkrishna Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 31, 2024, with an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share. The record date is also October 31.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd: Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 31, 2024, with an interim dividend of Rs 1.00 per share. The record date is also October 31.

Birlasoft Ltd: The company will trade as an ex-dividend stock on October 31, 2024, with an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. The record date is October 31.

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd: Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 31, 2024, with an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share. The record date is also October 31.

Dodla Dairy Ltd: Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 31, 2024, with an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share. The record date is also October 31.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company will trade as an ex-dividend stock on October 31, 2024, with an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. The record date for this dividend is October 31.

NTPC Limited: The company will trade as an ex-dividend stock on October 31, 2024, with an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. The record date for this dividend is October 31.

R R Kabel Ltd: Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 31, 2024, with an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. The record date is also October 31.

Tech Mahindra: The company will trade as an ex-dividend stock on October 31, 2024, with an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share. The record date is October 31.

Next week, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Quasar India, Mastertrust, and Sellwin Traders will trade ex-dividend following their announcements of stock splits. Additionally, shares of Jubilant Industries and Shangar Decor will go ex-dividend next week due to their recent announcements regarding amalgamation and a rights issue, respectively.

Ex-Date

The ex-date is the date until which a buyer of the company's shares is entitled to receive the dividend or bonus. This means that if you purchase shares after this date, you will not be eligible for the benefits. The ex-date is determined by the company.

Record Date

The record date is when the company prepares its list of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend or bonus. This list includes investors who purchased shares up to the ex-date.