Invesco exits Zee Entertainment; sells entire stake for Rs 1,004 cr at Rs 204.5 per share

Business Today
Invesco on Monday divested its entire stake -- 5.11 per cent -- in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd for Rs 1,004 crore through an open market transaction at an average price of Rs 204.5 per share.

US-based investment firm Invesco, through its arm OFI Global China Fund LLC, offloaded the shares in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, OFI Global China Fund sold more than 4.91 crore shares, amounting to 5.11 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were disposed at an average price of Rs 204.50 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,004.34 crore.

As of March quarter, OFI Global China Fund held more than 4.91 crore shares, equivalent to 5.11 per cent stake in the Mumbai-based media and entertainment company.

Shares of Zee Entertainment closed 2.11 per cent lower at Rs 203.80 per piece on the BSE.

With inputs from PTI

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 17, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
