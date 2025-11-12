Investor wealth jumps Rs 4 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty extend rally for 3rd day

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty extended their winning streak for the third straight session on Wednesday, buoyed by optimism over a potential trade deal with the US and strong buying in heavyweight stocks such as Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra.

Investors’ wealth jumped by over Rs 4 lakh crore in the session, as the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose to Rs 473 lakh crore from Rs 469 lakh crore on Tuesday.

At the closing bell, the Sensex jumped 595.19 points, or 0.71 per cent, to finish at 84,466.51, while the Nifty50 advanced 180.85 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 25,875.80.

Asian Paints emerged as top gainer on the Sensex, rising 4.46 per cent to Rs 2,773.40. Tech Mahindra followed with a 3.34 per cent gain, while TCS, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, and HCL Tech advanced 2.73 per cent, 2.42 per cent, 2.14 per cent, and 1.54 per cent, respectively.

Five stocks, namely, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, TCS and Infosys, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s rise.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Auto index gained 1.15 per cent to end at 61,240.37, while the BSE IT index climbed 1.95 per cent to close at 36,030.83.

Overall, out of 4,373 actively traded stocks on the BSE, 2,496 ended higher, while 1,718 declined, and 159 closed unchanged. During the session, 135 stocks scaled their 52-week highs, whereas 120 slipped to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 188 scrips were locked in their upper circuits and 179 in lower circuits.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said global equities rallied on renewed risk appetite, supported by optimism over a potential resolution to the U.S. government shutdown and rising expectations of early Fed rate cuts amid signs of a cooling U.S. labour market.

“Emerging markets outperformed, reflecting the improvement in global sentiment. Indian indices mirrored this strength, with large-cap stocks leading gains, particularly in the auto, IT, and pharma sectors. Supportive domestic macro fundamentals—including easing CPI and WPI inflation, a strong GDP outlook, and healthy H2 earnings expectations—continue to underpin positive market momentum," Nair said.