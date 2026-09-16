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‘BRICS move was right…’: Sridhar Vembu on 100% US tariff threat, says time to stay resolute

‘BRICS move was right…’: Sridhar Vembu on 100% US tariff threat, says time to stay resolute

The proposed tariffs aim to increase economic pressure on Moscow by targeting countries that continue to purchase Russian energy.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 3:13 PM IST
‘BRICS move was right…’: Sridhar Vembu on 100% US tariff threat, says time to stay resoluteSridhar Vembu says BRICS was the right move as India faces 100% US tariff threat

India could face tariffs of up to 100% on its exports to the US as American lawmakers advance a Russia sanctions bill – and that’s why, Zoho founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu said, the BRICS mattered.

If the Russian sanctions bill is passed, President Donald Trump could impose punitive duties on countries buying Russian oil and gas.

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“The 100% tariff threat shows exactly why the BRICS move was right. The global order is changing as we speak. This is the time to stay strong and resolute and prepare ourselves,” said Sridhar Vembu, adding that the country would emerge stronger after withstanding the bullying.

WHAT IS THE RUSSIA SANCTIONS BILL

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 cleared a key procedural hurdle in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday in a 214-211 vote. The House is expected to hold a final vote on Wednesday. The bill was passed by the Senate last month.

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MUST READ | India to face 100% tariffs? US House moves Russia Sanctions bill, final vote tomorrow

If approved by the House, the legislation would go to Trump for his signature. The proposed tariffs aim to increase economic pressure on Moscow by targeting countries that continue to purchase Russian energy. India, a major consumer of Russian energy, could be affected by the measure.

India-US ties have faced tensions over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil. India and Russia have strengthened energy ties since the start of the war in Ukraine. This issue has become a point of friction between India and the US.

DON'T MISS | 'India must seriously evaluate exiting UN': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu

Last August, Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports over India’s Russian oil purchases, on top of a 25% reciprocal tariff. The additional Russia-related tariff was removed in February 2026, while the reciprocal tariff was reduced to 18% as part of a US-India trade framework. However, the broader bilateral trade agreement remains in limbo, with no significant breakthrough.

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The legislation seeks to impose sanctions on Russia’s leadership, energy and defence sectors, and its “shadow fleet”, which is accused of helping Moscow evade oil sanctions.

MUST READ | If the economy is growing at 7.8%, why doesn’t PM Modi want us to travel abroad, buy gold? Sridhar Vembu explains

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 16, 2026 3:11 PM IST
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