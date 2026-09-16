EPF wage ceiling likely to be raised to ₹25,000 from ₹15,000; Cabinet may discuss proposal

The wage ceiling is likely to be increased to ₹25,000 for mandatory EPF/EPS coverage, sources said.

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The move may strengthen social security coverage in the formal sector, according to sources.

The proposal, if discussed, could result in changes to the existing wage threshold for mandatory coverage. However, the final decision and details may differ from the proposal currently under consideration.

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Separately, the Union Cabinet may also consider a proposal for the creation of posts for the Data Protection Board, sources said.

The Cabinet may also consider an MoU between India and Russia for cooperation in critical minerals, they said.