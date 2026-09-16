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EPF wage ceiling likely to be raised to ₹25,000 from ₹15,000; Cabinet may discuss proposal

EPF wage ceiling likely to be raised to ₹25,000 from ₹15,000; Cabinet may discuss proposal

Separately, the Union Cabinet may also consider a proposal for the creation of posts for the Data Protection Board.

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 2:11 PM IST
EPF wage ceiling likely to be raised to ₹25,000 from ₹15,000; Cabinet may discuss proposalThe govt wants to raise the wage ceiling under EPF and EPS

The Union Cabinet is likely to discuss a proposal to raise the wage ceiling for mandatory coverage under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) to ₹25,000 per month from the existing ₹15,000, sources said.

According to sources, the proposal could be taken up by the Cabinet for consideration.

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The wage ceiling is likely to be increased to ₹25,000 for mandatory EPF/EPS coverage, sources said.

MUST READ | EPF Form 10C explained: Who qualifies for EPS withdrawal benefits? Check eligibility, service rules, documents & claim process

The move may strengthen social security coverage in the formal sector, according to sources.

The proposal, if discussed, could result in changes to the existing wage threshold for mandatory coverage. However, the final decision and details may differ from the proposal currently under consideration.

DON'T MISS | New EPF advance rules: Withdrawal provisions made easier for members

Separately, the Union Cabinet may also consider a proposal for the creation of posts for the Data Protection Board, sources said.

The Cabinet may also consider an MoU between India and Russia for cooperation in critical minerals, they said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 2:10 PM IST
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