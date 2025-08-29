IRCTC shares fall for sixth day, hit five-month low; here are fresh price targets 

Shares of IRCTC gave up the Rs 700 mark after five months in the current trading session. Falling to their five-month low, the railway stock extended losses for the sixth straight session amid mildly bullish momentum in the broader market today. Before today's session, the stock fell below the Rs 700 mark on April 7, 2025 (Rs 697.25). Since then, the stock has traded above the Rs 700 mark.

The stock is oversold on charts with a RSI of 28.2. A RSI below 30 indicates a stock has more sellers than buyers in a trading session.

IRCTC shares have slipped 27% from their 52-week high of Rs 956.80 reached on September 13 last year. The stock fell to a low of Rs 693.30 on BSE today against the previous close of Rs 700.10. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 55,880 crore.

Here's a look at what analysts said on the outlook of the railway stock.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi says, "Support will be Rs 707 and resistance at Rs 735. A decisive move above the Rs 735 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 750. The expected trading range will be between Rs 700 and Rs 750 for the short-term."

Mandar Bhojane, Senior technical & Derivate Analyst, Choice Broking said, "The stock has been in a bearish trend, consistently forming lower highs and lower lows, reflecting weakness in price structure. A decisive close below Rs 715 could trigger further downside towards Rs 680 and Rs 650, which will act as the next major support zones.

On the flip side, Rs 750 is the immediate resistance level to watch. A breakout above this zone can trigger fresh buying momentum and take the stock higher towards Rs 800 and Rs 840 in the short to medium term. However, the broader structure remains cautious unless the stock manages to sustain above resistance levels with strong volumes."

Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities is cautious on the outlook of the railway stock.

"IRCTC continues to trade under prolonged corrective pressure. The chart reflects a formation of lower lows, highlighting the weaker outlook. However, the Rs 680–Rs 670 zone might act as a strong base, where the stock has repeatedly managed to arrest deeper declines," said Mehra.

IRCTC stock has a one-year beta of 1.3. This signals the stock has high volatility. IRCTC stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.