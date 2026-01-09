IREDA, Lupin, SBI Life Insurance: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Thursday amid the rising concerns over fresh US tariffs and persistent FII outflows. Traders' focus is likely to shift towards India Inc's Q3 earnings. BSE Sensex tanked 780.18 points, or 0.92 per cent, to settle at 84,180.96, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 263.90 points, or 1.01 per cent, to close at 26,037.25 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Lupin, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (SBI Life) and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency | Buy | Target Price: Rs 154-158 | Stop Loss: Rs 132

IREDA is displaying a strengthening bullish setup as prices hover near the 21-day and 55-day EMAs, highlighting improving short to medium term momentum. The stock has successfully moved above the falling trendline, signaling a potential trend reversal from the earlier corrective phase. The MACD remains in positive territory, confirming bullish momentum and supporting the upside bias. Sustained trading above key moving averages suggests strong buying interest at lower levels and improving market confidence.



Lupin | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,370-2,420 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,060

Prices of Lupin Ltd have delivered a clear rounding bottom breakout on the daily chart, indicating a trend reversal and strengthening bullish momentum. The stock is comfortably trading above its 21-day and 55-day EMAs, highlighting sustained buying interest and improving price structure. The MACD remains in positive territory, confirming momentum alignment with the upside move. Importantly, the breakout is supported by a noticeable rise in volumes, adding credibility to the pattern.



SBI Life Insurance Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,260 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,967

Prices of SBI Life continued to show a positive technical bias, with the daily chart reflecting a well-established uptrend. The stock has maintained a pattern of higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained buying interest and confidence among participants. Price action remains resilient during brief consolidations, suggesting accumulation rather than distribution. Momentum indicators are supportive, with strength gradually improving and confirming the prevailing trend. The relative strength index stays in a healthy zone, highlighting steady demand without signs of exhaustion.