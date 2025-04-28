IRFC Q4 earnings: Net profit falls, board clears fund-raising 

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) were trading lower in the afternoon session today even as the PSU reported its Q4 earnings. Net profit slipped 2.1% to Rs 1682 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1717.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, the company board approved raising of resources of up to Rs 60,000 crore for FY26

Advertisement

The PSU had rescheduled its board meeting for declaration of Q4 and fiscal earnings from April 29 to today.

Revenue rose 3.8% to Rs 6722 crore in Q4 against Rs 6474.6 crore in the year ago period.

Additionally, the board approved raising of resources of up to Rs 60,000 crore for FY26.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose to Rs 1.29 in Q4 against Rs 1.25 in the year ago period.

For the year ended March 2025, net profit climbed 1.4% to Rs 6502 crore against Rs 6412 crore for the fiscal ended March 2024. Revenue rose to Rs 27,152 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 26,648 crore in the previous year.

IRFC stock slipped 2% to Rs 125.55 on Monday. The multibagger stock saw a turnover of Rs 10.89 crore with 8.50 lakh shares changing hands on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.65 lakh crore on BSE.

Advertisement

The IRFC stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 108.75 on March 3, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 229.05 on July 15, 2024.

IRFC stock is neither overbought nor oversold on technical charts as the relative strength index (RSI) of IRFC stands at 51.8. The IRFC stock has zoomed 298.43% in two years. In three years, the stock has rallied 465.63%.

IRFC stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility during the period. IRFC stock is trading higher than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Indian Railway Finance Corp borrows funds from the financial markets to finance the acquisition/creation of assets which are then leased out to the Indian Railways or any entity under the Ministry of Railways.