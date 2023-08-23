ISRO Chandrayaan 3 moon landing today: L&T, BHEL, Mishra Dhatu Nigam in focus. Here's why

A host of listed companies including Larsen & Toubo, Mishra Dhatu Nigam and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) will be in focus on Wednesday, as ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 makes a historic moon landing today. Others included Hindustan Aeronautics, Walchandnagar Industries and MTAR Technologies, among others. These companies contributed to the mission at various stages.

L&T played a role in the launch of LVM3 M4 Chandrayaan mission. The critical booster segments, namely head end segment, middle segment and nozzle bucket flange, with a diameter of 3.2 meter were manufactured and proof pressure tested at L&T’s Facility in Powai. Other contributions to the mission include supply of ground and flight umbilical plates, manufactured from L&T’s hi-tech aerospace manufacturing facility at Coimbatore. L&T also has also played a role in the system integration of launch Vehicle for the Indian Space Programme.

In the case of Mishra Dhatu Nigam, the company played a role in developing and supplying critical materials such as cobalt base alloys, nickel base alloys, titanium alloys, and special steels for various components of the LVM3/M4, a three-stage heavy lift launch vehicle used in the lunar mission. This company will also be a key contributor to ISRO's ambitious Gaganyaan mission and other pioneering programs in future.

The batteries for Chandrayaan 3 were supplied by BHEL. Welding Research Institute (WRI) of BHEL was responsible for manufacturing and supply of bi-metallic adaptors for Chandrayaan 3. The components made by WRI were parts of cryogenic stage of the LVM-3M4 flight Chandrayaan 3, as per a media report.

Hindustan Aeronautics also played a role in the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Last year, a HAL-L&T consortium bagged a Rs 860 crore deal from New Space India Ltd (NSIL) to build five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rockets, also described as India's workhorse for sending missions in outer space. Several components supply to National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), provided key support for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, a media report suggested.

A Hindustan Times report quoting Walchandnagar Industries' CEO and MD Chirag Dosh suggested that the critical booster segments S200 used in the LVM3 launch vehicle of the Chandrayaan 3 mission were manufactured and proof pressure-tested specifically at its facility. Other LVM3-M4s subsystems like Flex nozzle control tankages and S200 Flex nozzle were also a Walchandnagar production, the media report suggested Dosh as saying.

MTAR Technologies' facility at Balanagar has reportedly played a role in as also manufactured key parts for the Chandrayaan-3

