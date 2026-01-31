ITC, BPCL, Cochin Shipyard, NTPC, Sun Pharma, GAIL, others to turn ex-dividend next week

From oil and gas majors like BPCL and GAIL to FMCG giant ITC and pharmaceutical leader Sun Pharma, heavyweights are set to trade ex-dividend starting Monday, February 2.

Here are the key dividend stocks to watch out for next week:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL): State-run refiner BPCL would turn ex-date on Monday, February 2. In an exchange filing, the company said the board at its meeting held on 23rd January 2026 has declared the second interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26. The dividend would be paid only through electronic mode on or before February 21, 2026.

Cochin Shipyard: On Tuesday, February 3, Cochin Shipyard would turn ex-dividend. The company board had declared the second interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of Rs 5 each. The dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before February 26, 2026, Cochin Shipyard said.

ITC: FMCG bellwether set to turn ex-date on Wednesday, February 4. The conglomerate has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share with a par value of Re 1 each for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2026. The dividend would be paid between Thursday, February 26 and Saturday, February 28, the company informed exchanges.

Dr Lal Path Labs & Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Thursday, February 5. Dr Lal Path Labs has announced the third interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share of Rs 10 face value, with the dividend to be credited within 30 days of its declaration. The record date is Thursday for the same.

Meanwhile, major drug major Sun Pharma has also fixed the February 5 for its potential payout. The company said, "If declared, the interim dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the register of members as of Thursday, February 5, 2026, being the record date for this purpose."

GAIL (India): The company would also turn ex-date on Thursday. The PSU major informed exchanges that the payment of the interim dividend, if approved by the board, will have the record date as Thursday.

NTPC: Power giant would turn ex-date on Friday, February 6. The company has fixed Friday as the record date for the purpose of eligibility of the shareholders for payment of second interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per share (face value of Rs 10).

Other key dividends:

Feb 2: Balkrishna Industries (Rs 4), Metro Brands (Rs 3), and Siyaram Silk Mills (Rs 3).



Feb 3: Garden Reach Shipbuilders (Rs 7.15) and Symphony Ltd (Rs 2).



Feb 4: Gillette India (Total Rs 180), Coromandel International (Rs 9), Great Eastern Shipping (Rs 9), and KPIT Technologies (Rs 2.25).



Feb 5: MOIL Ltd (Rs 3.53), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care announced (interim + Special) a total of Rs 195 per share with face value of Rs 10 each.

Feb 6: Nestle India (Rs 7), National Aluminium Company (NALCO) (Rs 4.50)SIS Ltd (Rs 7), Sharda Cropchem (Rs 6), Quess Corp (Rs 5), Control Print (Rs 4), Insecticides (India) (Rs 2), Triveni Engineering (Rs 1.5), HUDCO (Rs 1.15), and Manappuram Finance (Rs 0.50).

