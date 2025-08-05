ITC shares, which were trading in a weak zone for long, now seem to be in a reversal mode. ITC stock, which fell over 5% in three months climbed over 1% in a week, prompting analysts to turn mildly bullish on the FMCG stock. ITC shares are down 4% in two years and lost 10% in a year. However, the near term recovery prompted Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi to reach Rs 420 on the upper end of his projection.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Support will be Rs 406 and resistance at Rs 415. A decisive move above the Rs 415 level may trigger a further upside to Rs 420. The expected trading range will be between Rs 406 and Rs 420 for the short-term," said Patel.

Ravi Singh, SVP - Retail Research, Religare Broking said, "The stock trades near its immediate support zone of Rs 395-400, any decisive fall below this level may signal the potential for a downtrend near Rs 375-380 in near term. On the other side recovery is expected to be limited unless the price decisively breaks above the upper boundary of the descending channel aligned with its 50-day EMA."

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "ITC has formed a classic falling wedge pattern on the daily chart, a structure typically associated with a bullish reversal. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has rebounded from the 40 zone and is now pointing upward, hinting at a potential reversal in momentum. While the ADX remains subdued at 18, any pickup from current levels would further validate a shift in trend strength. Given the broader market's cautious tone, this breakout structure adds credibility only if follow - through buying sustains in the coming sessions. As long as ITC holds above Rs 405, the view remains positive for the August series."

Advertisement

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "ITC stock price is bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 405. A Daily close above resistance of Rs 416 could lead to a target of Rs 428 in the near term."

Meanwhile, shareholders for three years are fetching returns of 41% and 127% returns in five years.

In the current session, ITC shares were trading 0.17% lower at Rs 413.60 against the previous close of Rs 412.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5.17 lakh crore.

The diversified conglomerate reported a 5% rise in consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter. Net profit came at Rs 5343 crore in the June quarter against Rs 5092 in the corresponding period a year earlier. Revenue rose 20 per cent to Rs 23,007 crore in Q1 from Rs 19,239 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

Advertisement

EBITDA climbed 4.2% to Rs 6816 crore in Q1 against 6545 crore on a YOY basis. Q1 EBITDA margin came at 29.30% against 34.55% a year ago.