ixigo: Le Travenues Tech shares fall 13% post Q3 numbers; JM Financial sees 34% upside

Le Travenues Technology, the operator of the travel platform ixigo, navigated a turbulent quarter marked by airline disruptions to post its third-quarter results on Thursday. However, the reaction was tepid on Friday, with the stock witnessing selling pressure despite posting a 54% rise in its bottom line. The counter ended 13.14% lower at Rs 204.90.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Brokerage firm JM Financial has a ‘Buy’ call on the ixigo stock, which projects a potential upside of nearly 34% from today's closing price.

The company reported a 54.11% rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter at Rs 23.95 crore, up from Rs 15.54 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The top line mirrored this upward trajectory, with ixigo's revenue from operations increasing to Rs 317.56 crore from Rs 241.76 crore a year ago. However, the cost of doing business ticked upward as the company invested in growth, with total expenses rising to Rs 295.85 crore from Rs 223.67 crore.

JM Financial remains constructive on the counter, maintaining an unchanged target price of Rs 275. In their result update, the brokerage highlighted that ixigo delivered a ‘strong quarter amid supply-side challenges’.

Advertisement

The brokerage noted that ixigo's consolidated gross transaction value (GTV) grew 21.5% year-on-year, aligning with estimates. This performance was driven by a 35.7%/22.2% YoY growth in the bus/flight segment.

The company highlighted operational challenges faced by a leading airline in early December, which led to a spike in cancellations. According to the company's filings, this resulted in an adverse impact of approximately Rs 2 crore on our EBITDA in Q3 FY26.

During the peak disruption days, the company’s AI systems took the wheel, with Al handling a whopping 90% of all calls in December. This tech-first response allowed the platform to maintain resolution times despite a two-fold surge in customer reach-outs.