IndiGo Q3 results: Net profit tanks 77% to Rs 550 crore; Rs 1,546 crore exceptional hit

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of India’s largest airline, IndiGo, reported a sharp decline in its bottom line for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday. The low-cost carrier’s net profit nosedived by 77.6 per cent to Rs 549.8 crore, compared to Rs 2,448.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.



The steep fall was primarily driven by a massive Rs 1,546.5 crore hit from exceptional items, which heavily skewed the quarter’s performance.

Despite the massive hit to profitability caused by exceptional items, the airline witnessed a growth in its topline. Revenue from operations for the quarter climbed 6.2 per cent to Rs 23,471.9 crore, up from Rs 22,110.7 crore in the same period last year.

On the operational front, the carrier reported a steady performance. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 3.6 per cent to Rs 5,367 crore, against Rs 5,178.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The airline’s financials were severely impacted by exceptional items aggregating to Rs 1,546.5 crore during the quarter. This included a significant provision of Rs 969.3 crore towards the implementation of new labour laws.

Additionally, the company absorbed costs of Rs 555 crore related to operational disruptions and a penalty of Rs 22.2 crore imposed by the DGCA. The airline faced major service disruptions in early December, which resulted in flight cancellations and delays.

Passenger traffic also saw an uptick, rising 2.8 per cent to 3.19 crore during the quarter.



However, yield, a critical measure of average fare paid per passenger per kilometre, slipped by 1.8 per cent to Rs 5.33. The passenger load factor also contracted, dipping by 2.4 percentage points to 84.6 per cent from 86.9 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo, said "This quarter, the Company faced major operational disruptions that resulted in significant flight cancellations and delays from 3rd to 5th December."

He added, "Despite these operational disruptions, IndiGo delivered a topline of around 245 billion rupees in the December quarter, reflecting a growth of around 7 per cent."

