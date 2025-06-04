Jio Financial shares climbed 11% in a month; where the stock is headed?

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) rose 2.75 per cent on Wednesday to hit an intraday high of Rs 291.60. The stock eventually closed 2.33 per cent up at Rs 290.40. At this price, it has moved up 11.39 per cent in the past one month.

Capital market regulator Sebi recently gave its nod to JioBlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd — a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between JFSL and US-based BlackRock Inc — for starting mutual fund (MF) operations in India.

A market expert maintained a positive stance on the counter from a long-term view while a few suggested that Rs 300 level would be a near-term hurdle for it.

Gaurang Shah, Senior VP at Geojit Financial, said, "We maintain a positive view on Jio Financial shares with a long-term target price of around Rs 350."

Jatin Gedia of ShareKhan recommended that investors should consider buying the stock on dips around Rs 276 levels. On the higher end, he expects the stock to hit a target of Rs 300 in the near term.

Sebi-registered independent research analyst AR Ramachandran said Jio Financial looked bullish but also overbought on daily charts with the next resistance at Rs 304, adding that investors should be booking profits as a close below support of Rs 290 could lead to a downward target of Rs 271 in the near term.

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 68.51. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 340.49 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 7.27. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.83 with a return on equity (RoE) of 2.13. According to Trendlyne data, Jio Financial has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility.

Promoters held a 47.12 per cent stake in the Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-backed entity as of March 2025.