JK Tyre, Vedant Fashions, RailTel, JSW Steel among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic equity indices extended their fall to a second straight session on Wednesday as the headline peers settled sharply lower for the second straight session amid the weak global cues and debt ceiling negotiations in the US. Sensex tumbled 371.63 points, or 0.60 per cent, to close at 61,560.64, while NSE's Nifty50 index dropped 104.75 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 18,181.75.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today

Shares of IndiGo, SBI, ITC, Gail (India) and United Spirits will be tracked as the companies will announce their fourth quarter and annual results today.

GIC Housing Finance

The company reported a net profit of Rs 52.3 crore in the fourth quarter. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 281 crore

JSW Steel

JSW Steel emerged as the preferred bidder for a composite licence of an unexplored iron ore mine in the state of Maharashtra.

Vedant Fashions

Ravi Modi Family Trust, the promoter of Vedant Fashions plans to offload up to 7% stake in the company through an OFS. The floor price is set at Rs 1,161 per share

RailTel Corp

The railway infra firm logged a net profit of Rs 76 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. Revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 703 crore.

JK Tyre

The firm posted a net profit of Rs 108 crore in Q4. Revenue during the same period stood at Rs 3,632 crore.

REC

REC reported a 33% rise in its net profit at Rs 3,065 crore in the fourth quarter, while revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 10,243 crore.

