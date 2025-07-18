JSW Steel reports 154% rise in Q1 profit, stock ends higher

JSW Steel reported a 154% rise in net profit in the June quarter today. Profit climbed to Rs 2,209 crore in the last quarter against Rs 867 crore in the June 2024 quarter. It climbed 47.16% QoQ from Rs 1501 crore.

Revenue rose 0.47% YoY to Rs 43,147 crore in Q1 against Rs 42,943 crore in the June 2024 quarter. EBITDA in Q1 came at Rs 7,576 crore.

Consolidated crude steel production for the quarter stood at 7.26 million tonnes, higher by 14% YoY. Capacity utilisation at the Indian operations was 87% during the quarter against 93% in Q4 FY25, impacted by planned maintenance shutdowns.

Shares of JSW Steel closed 1.12% higher at Rs 1045 on BSE today. A total of 0.32 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.30 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.52 lakh crore.

