Jubilant FoodWorks, Bosch shares drop 5-8%; here's why | Analyst views 

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd and Bosch Ltd tumbled up to 8 per cent in Thursday's trade following quarterly results from the two companies. Bosch missed Q4 profit estimates on higher-than-expected depreciation and lower other income. Jubilant FoodWorks reported healthy Q4 results but it highlighted near-term inflationary pressures in labour, utility, and logistics, triggering earnings downgrades.

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Jubilant FoodWorks fell 8 per cent to hit a low of Rs 434.65 apiece on BSE. Bosch declined 4.94 per cent to a low of Rs 35,001.

On Jubilant FoodWorks, Emkay Global said inflation may inflict near-term margin pain but long term construct stayed intact.

"Jubilant delivered a 5-8 per cent beat to Street Ebitda estimates in Q4.However, its commentary highlighted near-term inflationary pressures in labour, utility, and logistics, leading us to cut India EBITDA estimates by 6-7 per cent. JUBI attributed the Q4 growth moderation—flat LFL vs 6.5 per cent in FY26—largely to a high base, with two-year LFL growth remaining in the 6-7% range across FY26 quarters," Emkay Global said.

Jubilant Food expects growth trends to improve through FY27, though the guided 200 basis points margin gain by FY28E is likely to be delayed to some extent.

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"Jubilant FoodWorks' Q4FY26 performance reflected steady execution, despite a softer demand environment, elevated competitive intensity and continued value interventions," said ICICI Securities as it maintained 'Buy' and a target of Rs 570 on the stock.

For Elara, Jubilant Foodworks’ revenue missed estimates, while margin was in line. "Factoring in Q4, we pare FY26-28E Ebitda estimates by 4-5 per cent. So, we reduce our target to Rs 500 (from Rs 780) – Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy," Elara said.

In the case of Bosch, MOFSL said net revenue came broadly in line with estimates, growing 13.3 per cent YoY, led by strong performance in the automotive segment, particularly in Power Solutions and 2Ws. Q4 margin also beat MOFSL's expectations but profit figure missed estimates.

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"Ebitda margin came in at 14 per cent (up 80 bps YoY and up 100 bps QoQ), ahead of our estimate of 13.2 per cent. Margin beat was driven by much lower other expenses, which came as a surprise. We await clarity on the same from management," MOFSL said.