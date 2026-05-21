Q4 results impact: Shares of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd and Sanghvi Movers Ltd gained up to 18% in Thursday’s trade following the announcement of their strong financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

At last check, Sanghvi Movers were trading 15.16% higher at Rs 370.40 apiece on the BSE, after rising over 17% to touch a day’s high of Rs 378.50. Meanwhile, the Jay Bharat Maruti stock was trading 14.35% higher at Rs 118.05 apiece, rising as much as 18.33% to hit a 52-week high of Rs 122.17. In the previous session, Jay Bharat counter surged 20% to lock in the upper circuit, riding high on the Q4 results announcement.

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Jay Bharat Maruti Q4 numbers

Auto components maker Jay Bharat Maruti announced its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, May 19. The company’s consolidated net profit for Q4 FY26 soared to Rs 79.59 crore, up from Rs 20.56 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 766.01 crore, a healthy 25.4% increase from Rs 610.65 crore in the year-ago period. According to the company's investor presentation, a transition to a concessional tax regime resulted in a positive impact of Rs 36.79 crore. Furthermore, the financials were aided by a GST Incentive of Rs 35.50 crore accrued in Q4 25-26 for J5 Plant.

Sanghvi Movers Q4 numbers

The company Sanghvi Movers also posted figures in its Q4 results announced on Wednesday, May 20. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 68.78 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, climbing 27.8% compared to Rs 53.82 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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Consolidated revenue from operations showed strong momentum, increasing to Rs 351.41 crore in Q4 FY26, up 31.4% from Rs 267.42 crore in the same period last year.

Rewarding its shareholders, the company noted in its stock exchange filing that the company board recommended the dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 per share for the year ended 31 March 2026.