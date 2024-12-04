scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Jupiter Wagons, PFC, REC & CESC: What Osho Krishan of Angel One says on these 4 stocks

Feedback

Jupiter Wagons, PFC, REC & CESC: What Osho Krishan of Angel One says on these 4 stocks

"Jupiter Wagons' stock is looking positive at current levels. It is hovering around a critical zone of Rs 510. A daily close above Rs 512 can further boost a strong momentum in the coming period for an immediate upside target of Rs 560," Osho Krishan stated.

Jupiter Wagons shares were up 0.43 per cent at Rs 491.95. Jupiter Wagons shares were up 0.43 per cent at Rs 491.95.

Osho Krishan, Senior Research Analyst - Technical & Derivatives at Angel One, on Wednesday said the market saw a decent recovery in the past few sessions. Index-wise, 24,500 remains a crucial resistance zone for Nifty50, the market expert told Business Today.

On the stock-specific front, Krishan selected Jupiter Wagons Ltd from the railway pack. "The stock is looking positive at current levels. It is hovering around a critical zone of Rs 510. A daily close above Rs 512 can further boost a strong momentum in the coming period for an immediate upside target of Rs 560," he stated. Jupiter Wagons shares were up 0.43 per cent at Rs 491.95.

Related Articles

In response to a query on power stocks such as Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Ltd PFC and REC Ltd, the market specialist said, "There can be a decent upmove in both the counters. But REC is looking more lucrative from the risk-reward point of view. It is hovering around Rs 550 levels while a strong support is placed near the Rs 525-528 zone. And, expected near-term target for REC will be Rs 590-600."

He added that Rs 545-550 is the resistance range for PFC shares while Rs 480 should act as a strong support level. PFC was up 1.38 per cent at Rs 508 and REC's stock rose 0.71 per cent to trade at Rs 543.50.

When asked about CESC Ltd shares, Krishan said, "There is a possibility of trend reversal in the counter. Rs 192-194 is the immediate resistance for the stock. If it surpasses the same, we can expect a gradual upmove towards Rs 200 for a very short-term perspective. One has to accumulate it on dips and keep trailing profits with a higher stop loss." CESC was last seen 1.47 per cent higher at Rs 186.75.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks were trading flat today as losses in automobile and metals stocks countered gains in banks and financials. However, broader indices (small- and mid-cap shares) were positive.

10 out of the 16 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 0.56 per cent and 0.76 per cent. However, Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal slipped 0.74 per cent and 0.62 per cent, respectively.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,212 shares were advancing while 1,618 were declining on BSE.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian shares worth Rs 3,664.67 crore on a net basis during the previous session while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 250.99 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 04, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
Jupiter Wagons Ltd