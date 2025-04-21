Just Dial shares hit Rs 1,000 mark after three months on Q4 earnings, check details 

Shares of local search engine Just Dial rose over 8% on Monday after the firm reported a 36.2% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit for the March 2025 quarter. Just Dial shares zoomed over 8% to hit the Rs 1,000 mark on Monday against the previous close of Rs 920.60 on BSE. The stock opened higher at Rs 963.75 today. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 8,470 crore on BSE. Total 0.24 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.31 crore.

The stock last hit the Rs 1,000 mark on an intraday basis on January 13, 2025.

Net profit rose to Rs 157.6 crore in Q4 against a net profit of Rs 115.7 crore. The company's revenue from operations climbed 7% to Rs 289.2 crore against Rs 270.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA climbed 21.8% to Rs 86.1 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 70.7 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA margin stood at 29.8% in Q4 compared to 26.2% in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Growth was led by well-strategised merchant acquisition initiatives that enabled deeper penetration in both urban and semi-urban markets. In FY25, operating efficiency remained robust, with EBITDA reaching Rs 335.4 crore, up 54.9% year-on-year.

Net profit in last fiscal came at Rs 584.2 crores, rising 61.0% year-on-year.

Operating Revenue stood at Rs 289.2 crore, up 7.0% YoY. Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 86.1 crore, with healthy EBITDA margin of 29.8%. EBITDA margin witnessed 363 bps YoY expansion, led by both topline growth and cost efficiencies (operating expenses increased only 1.7% YoY). Advertising spends stood at Rs 7.2 crore during the quarter.

The platform continued to witness high user engagement, with quarterly unique visitors reaching 191.3 million in Q4, an 11.8% year-on-year growth and total business listings standing at 48.8 million as of March 31, 2025.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android, iOS, Windows), over the telephone and text. In February, it has launched its B2B portal, Jd Mart, across various platforms for users.