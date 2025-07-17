Kalpataru Projects International shares jump 4% on Rs 2,293 crore order wins; key details

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) surged 4 per cent in Thursday's trade after the construction company secured new orders of Rs 2,293 crore.

Following the new orders, Kalpataru Projects shares rose 0.6 per cent, or Rs 8.10, to Rs 1,205.40 on the BSE at 10:26 am. Earlier in the session, the stock hit a high of Rs 1,244.25, up nearly 4 per cent from its previous close of Rs 1,197.30.

Advertisement

The new orders are for the company's buildings and factories business (B&F) in India and in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) business in the overseas market, Kalpataru Projects told stock exchanges.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of KPIL, said, “We are delighted with the new order wins, particularly in our B&F business. We are enthused with the momentum in our B&F business based on our strong foundation built over the past few years on back of robust capex, design built capabilities and a track record of project delivery.”

“These wins have strengthened our B&F order book and further improved our market position. With these orders, our order intake to date in FY26 has reached Rs 9,443 crore, giving us good visibility for future growth,” Mohnot added.

Advertisement

Kalpataru Projects reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 218 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, up 29 per cent year-on-year. Revenue increased by 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,067 crore in Q4 FY25.

India Ratings & Research Private Limited, earlier this month, affirmed Kalpataru Projects International’s NCDs and Bank Facilities at ‘IND AA’/Stable; CPs at ‘IND A1+’; Rates Additional Limits; Withdraws Long-Term Issuer Rating

“To arrive at the ratings, Ind-Ra has revised its analytical approach to take a fully consolidated view (excluding road special purpose vehicles (SPVs)) from the standalone view earlier, due to the moderate-to-strong strategic, operational, and legal linkages among the parent and its subsidiaries,” Kalpataru Projects said in a statement.

Advertisement

“The ratings factor in the standalone financials of KPIL and all its Indian along with those of its offshore and step-down subsidiaries, while excluding road SPVs — Vindhyachal Expressway Private Limited (VEPL; holds 100%), Wainganga Expressway Private Limited (WEPL; 100%), Brij Bhoomi Expressway Private Limited (BBEPL; 100%). Ind-Ra has also factored in potential need-based cash flow support to these road SPVs. KIPL has extended a corporate guarantee and provided letter of comfort (LOC) towards the debt of its subsidiaries,” the statement said.