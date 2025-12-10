Kalpataru Projects says order intake reaches Rs 17,000 crore with latest announcement 

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International rose over 2% on WednesDay after the firm said it has secured new orders worth Rs 2,003 crore. Kalpataru Projects International shares rose 2.38% to Rs 1,200. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 20,322 crore. Total 3713 shares of Kalpataru Projects changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 44.17 lakh.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Kalpataru Projects stands at 38.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Kalpataru Projects stock stands higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 200 day but lower than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 150 day moving averages.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:

1. Orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India

2. Orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in India and overseas market

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "We are pleased with the continuous order inflows in the T&D and B&F businesses. The orders in the B&F business have strengthen our portfolio in the residential and hospital projects and further improved our leadership in the B&F market in India . Additionally, the new orders in the T&D business reflects our expanding footprint in the India and overseas T&D market. With these order wins, our YTD order intake stands around Rs 17,000 Crores, providing good visibility for growth in the

coming quarters."

Kalpataru Projects International is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.