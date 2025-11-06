Titan, Kalpataru International, Schneider Electric: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Tuesday on the back of weak global cues and profit booking over FIIs selling ahead of mid-week holiday. BSE Sensex tanked 519.34 points, or 0.62 per cent, to settle at 83,459.15, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 165.70 points, or 0.64 per cent, to close at 25,597.65 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Kalpataru Projects International, Schneider Electric Infrastructure and Titan Company are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, SVP of Research at Axis Securities has to say about these stocks ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Titan Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,000-4,050 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,660

The price action of Titan has confirmed a 'falling channel' breakout at Rs 3,750, accompanied by robust volumes, signaling strong bullish participation. The stock is trading well above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, all of which are sloping upward, reinforcing the underlying bullish trend. Additionally, the RSI on both daily and weekly timeframes has registered a positive crossover above its reference line, generating a buy signal. The indicator’s position above the 50 mark further underscores a positive bias and strengthens the overall bullish momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 4,000-4,100, and its downside support zone is the Rs 3,730-3,650 levels.



Kalpataru Projects International | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,420-1,450 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,230

Kalpataru Projects has decisively broken above a downward-sloping trendline at Rs 1,303, which had been in formation since early September 2024. The surge in volume activity during the breakout validates the move and highlights strong market participation. Furthermore, the stock’s close above the daily upper Bollinger Band has triggered a buy signal, confirming bullish momentum. The RSI across daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes is trending higher, indicating rising strength and sustained positive momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,400-1,460, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,260-1,235 levels.



Schneider Electric Infrastructure | Buy | Target Price: Rs 980-1,020 | Stop Loss: Rs 830

Schneider Electric has staged a powerful breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase, surging decisively above the Descending Triangle pattern at Rs 865 with a strong bullish candle accompanied by rising volumes. This breakout reflects a clear shift in market sentiment from sideways to bullish. Additionally, the RSI has broken above the horizontal resistance at 58.3, entering strong bullish territory. This confirms robust momentum and further validates the strength and reliability of the pattern breakout. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,000-1,050, and its downside support zone is the Rs 850-800 levels.