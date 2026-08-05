Kalyan Jewellers shares: 35% upside? Citi, ICICI Sec, MOFSL reveal fresh target prices

Kalyan Jewellers share price: At least three brokerages namely Citi, ICICI Securities and MOFSL suggested 'Buy' on Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd post its June quarter results, hinting at up to 35 per cent potential upside for the stock. Citi raised its target on Kalyan Jewellers to Rs 800 from Rs 750 earlier. ICICI Securities upped its target on Kalyan Jewellers to Rs 680 from Rs 670 earlier. MOFSL suggested a target of Rs 700 on the stock.
The jeweller's Q1 revenue beat analyst estimates but its margins missed Street expectations.
"With the successful scale-up of franchise businesses (over 50 per cent revenue contribution) and stable success in non-Southern markets, Kalyan has established itself as a leading brand in the industry. Consistent success on customer acquisition, improving operating margin, and deleveraging the balance sheet remains the key rationale for our constructive view on the business," MOFSL said.