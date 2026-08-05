Kalyan Jewellers shares: 35% upside? Citi, ICICI Sec, MOFSL reveal fresh target prices

This brokerage is expecting Kalyan to report a growth of 24 per cent in revenue, 18 per cent in Ebitda and 23 per cent in profit after tax (PAT), compounded annually, over FY26-28E.

Kalyan Jewellers said there was a one-time gain of Rs 41 crore due to an increase in customs duty from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. Adjusted for the gain, the India business gross margin dipped 280 basis points YoY to 10.8 per cent.

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MOFSL said Kalyan was hit by a higher proportion of exchanged gold, promotional offers as part of the exchange campaign, and a one-off gain in platinum and silver sales during the base quarter of Q1FY26.

For Kalyan, share of Studded moderated to 28 per cent in Q1 against 30 per cent YoY. Ebitda margin contracted 280 bps YoY to 5.1 per cent against an estimate of 6.7 per cent. Candere reported a profit of Rs 2.1 crore against a loss of Rs 10 crore YoY.

Citi reportedly said that while the balance sheet deleveraging stayed on track, a sharp miss on June quarter margin could weigh on stock in the near term.

Kalyan Jewellers added 12 net Kalyan Indian stores and 5 Candere stores, taking the total store count to 483 in India. It will open its first regional store in Chennai in August 2026. In FY27, the company plans to open 84 Kalyan (all FOCO) and 50 Candere stores.

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MOFSL said Kalyan is on track to become debt-free, excluding gold metal loans, by the end of September.