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Stock trader P.R. Sundar booked in alleged sexual harassment case: Report

Stock trader P.R. Sundar booked in alleged sexual harassment case: Report

The First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under five provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections relating to sexual harassment, offences against women and criminal intimidation, said Police.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 11:30 AM IST
Stock trader P.R. Sundar booked in alleged sexual harassment case: Report She further alleged that Sundar subsequently invited her to his residence in Pattinapakkam, where he behaved inappropriately.

Stock market trader P.R. Sundar has been booked by the Ice House police in Chennai. The police case was filed after a woman news anchor employed with a private television channel accused him of sexual harassment, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation, according to a news report by The New Indian Express. Business Today could not independently verify the news report. However, P.R. Sundar has denied such allegations. In a post on social media platform X, Sundar said the complaint is entirely false and motivated to malign his image in the society.

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The First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under five provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections relating to sexual harassment, offences against women and criminal intimidation, said Police. An investigation into the allegations is underway, The New Indian Express report said.

The woman alleged that she had approached Option trader Sundar for employment.

She further alleged that Sundar subsequently invited her to his residence in Pattinapakkam, where he behaved inappropriately. According to the complaint, she later informed his wife about the alleged incident but claimed that no action was taken.

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The complainant also alleged that Sundar later asked her to visit his office on the pretext of apologising for an incident that she said took place on June 29, 2026. She claimed that she was confined to a room for nearly three hours during the meeting, and allegedly subjected to sexual harassment and threatened with serious consequences, The New Indian Express report said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026 10:23 AM IST
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