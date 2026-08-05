Stock trader P.R. Sundar booked in alleged sexual harassment case: Report

The First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under five provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections relating to sexual harassment, offences against women and criminal intimidation, said Police. An investigation into the allegations is underway, The New Indian Express report said.

The woman alleged that she had approached Option trader Sundar for employment.

She further alleged that Sundar subsequently invited her to his residence in Pattinapakkam, where he behaved inappropriately. According to the complaint, she later informed his wife about the alleged incident but claimed that no action was taken.

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The complainant also alleged that Sundar later asked her to visit his office on the pretext of apologising for an incident that she said took place on June 29, 2026. She claimed that she was confined to a room for nearly three hours during the meeting, and allegedly subjected to sexual harassment and threatened with serious consequences, The New Indian Express report said.