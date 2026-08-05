Stock trader P.R. Sundar booked in alleged sexual harassment case: Report

Stock market trader P.R. Sundar has been booked by the Ice House police in Chennai. The police case was filed after a woman news anchor employed with a private television channel accused him of sexual harassment, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation, according to a news report by The New Indian Express. Business Today could not independently verify the news report. However, P.R. Sundar has denied such allegations. In a post on social media platform X, Sundar said the complaint is entirely false and motivated to malign his image in the society.