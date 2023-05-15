Karur Vysya Bank, PVR Inox, Kalyan Jewellers Q4 results today; Sula Vineyards shares to turn ex-dividend

Three stocks namely Anupam Rasayan Ltd, Sula Vineyards Ltd and Tata Coffee Ltd will turn ex-dividend on Monday. Shares of Visaka Industries will turn ex-stock split today. A handful of companies including Karur Vysya Bank, PVR Inox and Kalyan Jewellers will report their quarterly results today.

Shares of Anupam Rasayan would turn ex-dividend today. Anupam Rasayan had announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on June 1.

Shares of Sula Vineyards would turn ex-dividend today. Sula Vineyards had announced a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on July 20.

Shares of Tata Coffee would turn ex-dividend today. Tata Coffee had announced a dividend of Rs 3 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 30.

The Visaka Industries stock will turn ex-split from face value of Rs 10 to five shares with face value of Rs 2 each. Karur Vysya Bank, PVR Inox, Kalyan Jewellers, Astal, Pfizer, Tube Investments of India, Coromandel International and Century Plybords are among dozen of companies that will report March quarter results today.

Karur Vysya Bank is expected to see a 44.9 per cent rise ni net profit at Rs 309.30 crore in March quarter from Rs 213.50 crore YoY, Elara Securities said. NII may rise 27.2 per cent YoY to Rs 903 crore from Rs 709.90 crore YoY. NIM is seen at 4 per cent against 4.1 per cent in December and 3.6 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

"We expect steady operating performance this quarter, which will result in strong core metrics growth. The key here will be to aim for sustainability Opex. Watch for management commentary on ROE trajectory, asset quality trends, and business momentum sustainability," the brokerage said.

JM Financial expects a volume driven 24 per cent sequential revenue decline (up 30 per cent YoY) for PVR-INOX.

"A strong start to the quarter due to Pathan’s success got fizzled out as most other movies failed to attract footfalls. Lower volume and sequentially flattish pricing could drive down margins. We expect Ebitda break-even pre IndAS,"