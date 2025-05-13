KEC International shares in focus on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC major, are in news on Tuesday on fresh order win. The details of the order win are:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D)

STATCOM project from a global OEM in India

Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas

Civil

Establishing a Semiconductor plant for a prominent private player in India

Executing an upstream project for a leading steel player in India

Cables

Supply of various types of cables across India

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, "We are pleased to begin the financial year with prestigious order wins in emerging and high-growth segments. The Civil business has marked its entry into the promising semiconductor segment with a significant order from a new client and further strengthened its order book in the metals & mining segment with a repeat order for an upstream project in a steel plant. Our T&D business has achieved a major milestone by securing its first ever order in the STATCOM segment, representing a strategic advancement in the substation value chain. These strategic orders reinforce our confidence in achieving the targeted order intake for the year and reflect our continued progress in deepening and solidifying our business portfolio."

KEC International shares closed 5.15% higher at Rs 730.40 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 694.65 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 19,443 crore.

The civil construction stock has gained 36.69% in two years and gained 109.13% in three years.

A total of 0.26 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.91 crore.

KEC International shares have a beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the KEC International stock stands at 52.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30 plus countries and has a footprint in 110 plus countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables). It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.