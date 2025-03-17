Multibagger stock in focus today on Rs 1,267-cr order win, check details 

Shares of KEC International Ltd are in focus today after the company won fresh orders worth Rs 1,267 crore across its various business segments. Shares of the global infrastructure EPC major, slipped 5.91% to Rs 672.40 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 17,899 crore.

The civil construction stock has fallen 2.51% in a year and gained 46.70% in two years. The stock has given multibagger returns of 139% in five years and 708% in ten years. A total of 1.80 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.23 crore.

KEC International shares have a beta of 1.2, indicating average volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the KEC International stock stands at 35.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.



The Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured NOAs/ Comfort letter for T&D projects in India and Americas including 800 kV HVDC & 765 kV Transmission line orders, from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas.



Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd said, "We are delighted with the substantial orders secured in our T&D business, particularly in the prestigious HVDC and 765 kV segments from PGCIL for green energy evacuation. These wins have further strengthened our T&D order book in India. We have a strong positive outlook on the growth of India’s T&D market, fueled by the nation’s rising energy needs and the government’s unwavering drive to enhance renewable power capacity and transmission infrastructure. With these new orders, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs. 23,300 crores, a growth of 35% vis-a-vis last year."

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30 plus countries and has a footprint in 110 plus countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables). It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.