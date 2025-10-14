Business Today
KEC International wins orders worth Rs 3,340 crore in October, YTD intake crosses Rs 15,000 crore

KEC International has won a Rs 1,064 crore contract for a 380 kV transmission line in Saudi Arabia, boosting its year-to-date order intake past Rs 15,000 crore, as per the company’s latest announcement.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 14, 2025 1:11 PM IST
SUMMARY
  • KEC International bagged a Rs 1,064 crore order for a Saudi transmission line
  • The contract strengthens KEC's Middle East transmission and distribution business
  • YTD order intake of KEC International has crossed Rs 15,000 crore

KEC International Ltd., the flagship entity of the RPG Group and a global EPC major, has secured a significant order valued at Rs 1,064 crore for the design, supply, and installation of a 380 kV transmission line in Saudi Arabia. The company has highlighted this contract as part of a broader strategic push in the Middle East, where it has seen successive wins and a strengthening order book in its transmission and distribution (T&D) business. The project further consolidates KEC International’s presence in key international markets and underscores its capabilities across complex infrastructure verticals.

Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO of KEC International Ltd., commented, “We are pleased with the continuous inflow of orders, especially in our T&D business. The consecutive wins in Saudi Arabia, along with the earlier order wins in the Middle East have substantially bolstered our international T&D order book. The Middle East region continues to be a strategic growth driver for us as reflected in this order and the strong momentum built earlier this year. With this win, our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs 15,000 crore.”

The achievement of a year-to-date order intake exceeding Rs 15,000 crore is anticipated to reinforce KEC International’s growth strategy and operational outlook in international markets. 

With the latest contract, KEC International has won orders worth Rs 3,340 crore in October this year. The firm won an order worth Rs 1,102 crore across various businesses on October 6. The infra firm on October 13 said it has secured new orders of Rs 1,174 crore for Transmission & Distribution projects in India and the Middle East. 

The company has an extensive portfolio reporting a footprint in more than 110 countries. The business operates across a wide range of sectors, including power transmission and distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines, and cables and conductors. As the flagship company of the RPG Group, KEC International’s continued order inflow from international geographies such as the Middle East is expected to diversify its order book and support ongoing growth initiatives. The focus on large-scale infrastructure development in the region has contributed to the company’s momentum and further entrenched its position among leading global EPC players.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 1:11 PM IST
