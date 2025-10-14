Top stocks in news: LG India, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, RBL Bank, TechM, AR Wealth, KFin Tech

Indian benchmark indices ended with mild weakness on Monday amid feeble global cues over renewed tensions between the US and China triggering the profit booking. BSE Sensex shed 173.77 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at 82,327.05, while Nifty50 declined 58 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 25,227.35 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, October 14, 2025:

Corporate actions: Shares of Tata Motors shall trade ex-spin off, while shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank and Delphi World Money shall trade ex-date for rights issue. Shares of Tata Investment Corporation and Gokul Agro Resources shall trade ex-date for split today.

Q2 results today: Tech Mahindra, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Money, Cyient DLM, GTPL Hathway, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Bank of Maharashtra, Persistent Systems, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, and Thyrocare Technologies will announce their results for the September 2025 quarter.

LG Electronics India: The consumer durable player will make its stock market debut today after it raised a total of Rs 11,607 crore between October 07-09 by selling its shares for Rs 1,140 apiece with a lot size of 13 shares. The issue was overall subscribed over 54 times, fetching bids for Rs 4.4 lakh crore which included more than 65.06 applications.

HCL Technologies: The IT solutions major reported a flat net profit at Rs 4,235 crore, while revenue rose 10.7 per cent YoY to Rs 31,492 crore for the three months ended on September 30, 2025. The company reported a 3.5 per cent YoY growth in Ebit at Rs 5,550 crore, while Ebit margins dropped to 17.4 per cent. It also declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Eicher Motors: Mario Alvisi has resigned from the position of Chief Growth Officer - Electric Vehicles, effective December 31, 2025. Additionally, to accelerate progress in electric vehicles, the company is strategically integrating its EV brand and commercial teams with core commercial and brand organisations.

RBL Bank: Middle East banking powerhouse Emirates NBD has held advanced discussions to potentially acquire more than a 51 per cent stake in listed domestic private sector lender RBL Bank, suggest media reports.

Lodha Developers: The real estate company has acquired approximately 8.37 acres of land in Bengaluru through the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Chaitanya Bilva for Rs 499.61 crore. As a result, Chaitanya Bilva has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Anand Rathi Wealth: The financial services player reported a 30.9 per cent YoY growth in its net profit at Rs 99.9 crore, while revenue jumped 22.6 per cent YoY to Rs 297.4 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal. The company also announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share.

KFin Technologies: The financial solutions player announced the completion of its $34.68 million investment in Ascent Fund Services (Singapore), acquiring a 51 per cent controlling stake and becoming the sole promoter.

Anant Raj: The real estate company announced the closure of its qualified institutions placement (QIP) and raised Rs 1,100 crore by allotting 1.66 crore shares at Rs 662 per share.

KEC International: The infrastructure EPC major has secured new orders worth Rs 1,174 crore for transmission and distribution projects in India and the Middle East. With these orders, its year-to-date (YTD) order intake now stands at Rs 14,000 crore.

Oil India: The oil marketing player has signed a long-term firm Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) for the continued supply of 1.4 MMSCMD of natural gas to NEEPCO’s Assam Gas Based Power Station (AGBPS) at Bokuloni, Assam, for another 15 years.

Just Dial: The internet catalogue company reported a 22.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 119.4 crore, while revenue increased 6.4 per cent YoY to Rs 303.1 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Its other income dropped 35.5 per cent YoY to Rs 73.73 crore for the quarter.

Landmark Cars: The automobile dealerships revenue surged 30.52 per cent YoY to Rs 1,655 crore, while vehicle sales jumped 35.05 per cent YoY to Rs 1,403 crore for July-September 2025 quarter.

Highway Infrastructure: The infra solutions company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for the operation of an eight-lane access-controlled expressway from Laban village in Bundi district to the interchange of fee plaza at Gopalpura village in Kota district, from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The order size is Rs 25.26 crore.

Uniparts India: The company board has declared a special interim dividend of Rs 22.50 per equity share, and has fixed October 23 as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to the said interim dividend.

JD Cables: The cables company has entered into an agreement for sale (without possession) with Star Battery for the purchase of land and building in Hooghly for Rs 10.45 crore. It has also placed orders for advanced machinery worth Rs 5.72 crore for its conductor division.

Coral Laboratories: The pharma company has approved a capacity expansion at its Dehradun plant to meet captive demand and support sales in domestic and international markets, with an investment of Rs 30 crore.