Top stocks in news: Maruti Suzuki, Canara Bank, IRFC, India Cements, Hind Copper, MOFSL

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday as the profit booking, persistent FII outflows, fading expectations of RBI rate and delayed India-US trade deal dented the sentiments. BSE Sensex tanked 503.63 points, or 0.59 per cent, to settle at 85,138.27, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 143.55 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 26,032.20. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, December 3, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Marsons shall trade ex-dividend today, while Pine Labs will announce its results for the September 2025 quarter later today.

Maruti Suzuki India: The leading carmaker has signed collaboration agreements with 13 leading charge point operators (CPOs) and aggregators to provide seamless charging experiences on a single platform, for a comprehensive end-to-end digital platform for EV charging needs, including home charging and public charging with an integrated payment journey.

Indian Hotels Company: The Tata Group's hotel chain has signed a 90-key greenfield Ginger hotel in Shillong, marking the brand’s debut in Meghalaya. With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have three hotels in Meghalaya, including one under development.

Hindustan Copper: The state-owned metal player and NTPC Mining (NML) have executed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate across copper and critical minerals development. The agreement enables the two companies to jointly participate in copper and critical minerals block auctions and work together on exploration, mining and processing activities.

Advertisement

India Cements: The cement player's Indonesian and Singaporean subsidiaries have signed a share sale and purchase agreement to divest their entire stake in PT Adcoal Energindo for about IDR 10 billion (Rs 5.2 crore). PT Adcoal, which contributed 0.5 per cent to consolidated turnover in FY25, will cease to be a subsidiary post-transaction.

Canara Bank: The state-run lender has mobilised Rs 3,500 crore through the issuance of 7.55% Basel III-compliant additional tier I bonds. The fundraise comprises a base size of Rs 1,000 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 2,500 crore, both fully subscribed. The unsecured, subordinated, listed, rated, non-convertible, perpetual and fully paid-up bonds carry a face value of Rs 1 crore each.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The NBFC player's finance committee has approved the issuance of up to 30,000 fully paid, secured, rated, redeemable, listed senior bonds in the form of non-convertible debentures with a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating up to Rs 300 crore. The issuance will be executed on a private placement basis., proposed to be listed on NSE.

Advertisement

IRFC: The state-owned railway company has signed a loan agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, GIFT City Branch, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, for raising an external commercial borrowing (ECB) of JPY (yen) equivalent $300 million. The agreement was executed on December 2, 2025, marking IRFC’s return to the ECB market after more than three years.

Bikaji Foods International: The snack-maker has invested an additional $250,000 into its wholly owned US subsidiary, Bikaji Foods International USA Corp, through the subscription of 25,000 common shares at $10 each on December 2. The infusion keeps its shareholding unchanged at 100 per cent.

Mold-Tek Packaging: The Hyderabad-based packaging solutions player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UK-based Vibe Generation Holdings to commercialise advanced intellectual property for premium caps and closures used in high-value products.

KPI Green Energy: The renewable energy company has received a work order worth Rs 489.17 crore from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL) to execute a 142 MW (DC) / 110 MW (AC) floating solar project at the Kadana Dam reservoir in Gujarat. The EPC contract covers complete design, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the floating PV system.

Bansal Wire Industries: The stainless steel wire manufacturer has received a show-cause notice from the Joint Commissioner, SGST, Corporate Circle-I, Ghaziabad Zone-I, Uttar Pradesh, for goods & services tax, interest, and penalty for the financial year 2020-21. The total amount is Rs 202.77 crore, comprising tax of Rs 69.19 crore, interest of Rs 64.39 crore and penalty of Rs 69.19 crore.

Advertisement

RPP Infra Projects: The infra major has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a new work order from the office of the Superintending Engineer, Construction and Maintenance, Tiruvannamalai Circle, Tamil Nadu. The project involves widening the Hogenakkal-Pennagaram-Dharmapuri-Thirupathur Road from two lanes to four lanes, with a contract value of Rs 25.99 crore.