KPI Green Energy shares rise 7% as profit more than doubles in Q4

Shares of KPI Green Energy Ltd. surged by 7% on Wednesday, May 14, following the announcement of its quarterly results, which showed impressive growth in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year. The company's net profit skyrocketed by 130%, reaching Rs 99.4 crore, attributed to robust revenue growth during the period.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In terms of revenue, KPI Green saw nearly double the figures from the previous year, with an increase of 97%, bringing total revenue to Rs 569.4 crore.

KPI Green's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) also rose significantly, up 77% year-on-year to Rs 161 crore, though margins experienced a slight contraction, dipping over 300 basis points to 28.3% from 31.5%.

In its investor presentation, the company detailed its recent Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with state governments in Odisha, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh to develop renewable energy parks, hybrid solar and wind projects, and additional renewable initiatives.

With a mix of installed and forthcoming integrated and captive power capacities, KPI Green's total capacity has now reached 3.9 GW.

Advertisement

The company plans to concentrate on large-scale projects and strategically acquire land near the PE sub-station, aiming for greater geographical diversification and an expanded MSME customer base.

Key growth sectors identified by KPI Green in its investor presentation include BESS Solutions investment, offshore wind power, green hydrogen, and floating solar.

As a result of the positive quarterly earnings, KPI Green Energy shares are up 7% on Wednesday, trading at Rs 444.25. However, the stock remains down 20% year-to-date for 2025 and is below its 52-week high of Rs 745.33.