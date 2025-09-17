Larsen & Toubro wins up to ₹12,500-crore orders in grid infrastructure

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose on Wednesday after the firm said its power transmission and distribution business has secured a series of major order wins in both domestic and international markets over the last three days, valued up to ₹12,500 crore.

The company's latest contracts include advanced Distribution SCADA and Dynamic Reactive Power Compensation devices. "The orders include Distribution SCADA and Dynamic Reactive Power Compensation devices, L&T said.

"The company said that in India, the order pertains to revamping power distribution with SCADA and smart technology integration in two towns. Jobs pertaining to distribution transformer station and conversion of overhead electrical lines into underground cabling are also in the scope," it said.

Internationally, the company has secured new business in the UAE and Oman.

"In UAE, the order is for the design, delivery and construction of two 300MVAr STATCOM systems that will be installed at the existing 400kV substations for dynamic reactive power compensation," L&T said.

Additionally, L&T won an order in Oman to establish a 400/132 kV grid station and a related transmission line segment. On the technical aspect, "STATCOM provides automated and instantaneous response to deter system fluctuations, and the power quality improves as it injects or absorbs reactive power in real time, thereby stabilising the voltage, the company said."

This series of orders marks the third significant contract win for L&T in as many days, following recent announcements of a 'significant' order from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. for a Tamil Nadu project and a 'large' order from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd.

L&T shares rose 1% to Rs 3704 against the previous close of Rs 3667.15. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5.06 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, L&T has formally requested to exit the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, citing mounting financial losses and insufficient support from the Telangana government. These developments reflect L&T's ongoing focus on strengthening its core infrastructure business and addressing ongoing challenges in other segments.