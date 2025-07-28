Laurus Labs shares in focus again post 1,185% rise in Q1 net profit 

Shares of Laurus Labs are in focus today after the pharma firm said the Andhra Pradesh government allotted 531.77 acre in IP Rambilli Phase-II of Anakapalli District to the company for establishment of Laurus Pharma Zone (LPZ) for setting up of manufacturing units for pharma products.

The stock ended 0.26% higher at Rs 838.05 on Friday, July 25. It also hit a record high post strong Q1 earnings on Friday. The stock hit a high of Rs 845.60 against the previous close of Rs 835.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 45,218 crore.

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh has issued G.O.Ms.No.136 dated July 27, 2025 to this extent for allotment of land to the Company. The Company has projected Rs 5,630 Crores of investment and to provide employment to 6,350 people in three phases over a period of eight years. With this allotment, the company has secured an important component for future expansion of its business i.e., land parcel," said the firm

On Friday, the pharma firm said net profit surged 1185% year-on-year to Rs 163 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 13 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 31% year-on-year to Rs 1,570 crore compared to Rs 1195 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 127% to Rs 389 crore from Rs 171 crore a year earlier.

Laurus Labs is engaged in Development, manufacturing & services of Chemical & Chemical products, Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical, Bio & Botanical Products.