Lenskart block deal today: Rs 1,944 cr worth shares to change hands, floor price at Rs 486

Block deal: Shares of Lenskart Solutions Ltd are in focus on Thursday morning as a Rs 1,944 crore or $204 million (at 95.2725 a dollar exchange rate) worth secondary placement is likely on the counter today. Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, which held 20,98,15,438 shares (20.98 crore) or 12.08 per cent stake in Lenskart as of March 31, is looking to sell up to 4 crore Lenskart shares via block deal today at an offer floor price of Rs 486 apiece, sources told Business Today. This is at 2.89 per cent discount to Lenskart's Wednesday closing price of Rs 500.50 on BSE.

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Platinum Trust was established under the laws of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) by a deed of settlement dated January, 27, 2019. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is the sole beneficiary and settlor of the trust.

As per sources, IIFL Capital Services is the sole placement agent for the deal. It would be a vendor sale, by way of one or more share sales on the screen-based trading platform of Indian Stock Exchanges.

Lenskart's six-month post-listing lock-in period expired on May 8, 2026, unlocking nearly 104.7 crore shares that accounted for around 60 per cent of the company's total equity. Lenskart Solutions Ltd recently saw a large block deal involving 5.65 crore shares worth around Rs 2,873.31 crore by SoftBank affiliate and special-purpose vehicle SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman). According to NSE data, shares changed hands at Rs 508.50 apiece in the block deal window.

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Lenskart recently delivered a strong March quarter results performance. Emkay in a May note said Lenskart’s flywheel is gaining momentum as free eye tests are bringing in new customers, the loyalty program is driving repeat purchases, and vertical integration is aiding EBITDA margin expansion.

"The India business delivered best-in-class topline growth of 33 per cent in FY26, led by 21 per cent SSG. International business growth stood at 30 per cent in FY26, allaying concerns around likely slower growth in the segment. Lenskart’s inorganic foray with Meller (sunglass segment) and launch of smart eyewear 'B' are also making better than expected progress," it said.