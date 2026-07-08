TCS dividend announcement, record date, Q1 payout history and results preview

The board of India's largest IT services company by revenue, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), whose shares are down 35 per cent in 2026 so far, will consider a proposal to declare an interim dividend for FY27 on Thursday, July 9.

The IT major had declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share in the first quarter of FY26, Rs 10 per share in the first quarter of FY25, Rs 9 per share in the first quarter of FY24 and Rs 8 per share in the first quarter of FY23. Will it announce a higher payout this time?

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TCS dividend history

TCS has been a consistent dividend payer. It declared Rs 110 per share in dividends for FY26, with a dividend yield of 4.66 per cent, amounting to 28,583 crore. This included Rs 11 per share dividend each in the first three quarters, a special dividend of Rs 46 per share in the December quarter (Q3) and a final dividend of Rs 31 per share.

The IT major announced Rs 34,734 crore worth dividends in FY25, translating to Rs 126 per share dividend, as per corporate database AceEquity. The dividend yield stood at 3.5 per cent.

The IT giant declared Rs 16,290 crore dividend in FY24 , Rs 33,306 crore dividends in FY23 and Rs 7,686 crore dividends in FY22.

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TCS Q1 dividend record date

TCS said the interim dividend, if declared, will be paid to the equity shareholders of the IT firm, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, which is the record date fixed for the purpose.

TCS Q1 results preview

As far as quarterly earnings s concerned, Nomura India expects TCS to report a flat revenue growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant currency (CC) terms as West Asia war likely impacted the growth.

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"We expect EBIT margin to drop 100 basis points QoQ due to the impact of salary hike partly offset by currency and other initiatives," Nomura said.

The foreign brokerage said all eyes would be on on restructuring and its impact on business, client discretionary spend in wake of rising macro volatility in US, impact of AI and ongoing Middle East war on business, cost takeout projects and BFSI vertical.

Analysts said June is a seasonally strong quarter for IT firms, but not this time. Margins for TCS may decline sharply due to annual wage hikes. The growth would be affected by macro headwinds and cannibalisation of revenue, with BSNL extension deal yet to start, analysts said.

TCS Q1 deal wins

Kotak Institutional Equities expects a total contract value (TCV) of $8-9 billion, down YoY on pricing compression. Sequential moderation reflects typical seasonality. The focus will be on the company’s renewed aggression and stepped-up investments to accelerate growth, it said.