LIC reports 38% surge in Q4 profit, announces Rs 12 dividend

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced a substantial 38% rise in its net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2025, reaching ₹19,013 crore. This increase compares to a profit of ₹13,763 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Despite this, the total income of the insurer during the quarter fell to ₹2,41,625 crore from ₹2,50,923 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The decline was attributed to a dip in net premium income, which decreased by 3.2% to ₹1,47,917 crore compared to ₹1,52,767 crore a year earlier.

LIC has taken significant steps to reward its policyholders, distributing a bonus worth ₹56,190 crore. Additionally, the company declared a final dividend of ₹12 per share for the fiscal year 2025. The insurer has fixed July 25, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the final dividend, as noted in a recent stock exchange filing: "...the Board has fixed July 25, 2025 as the “Record Date” for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of members of the Corporation for the proposed final dividend," said LIC. This comes after previous dividends of ₹1.50, ₹3, ₹4, and ₹6 per share in the years 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively.

In terms of annual performance, LIC's profit for the financial year ending March 2025 increased by 18% to ₹48,151 crore from ₹40,676 crore the previous year. Despite a challenging market environment, total income for the year rose to ₹8,84,148 crore as against ₹8,53,707 crore in the prior fiscal year. While the group business total premium income slightly declined to ₹1,69,112 crore from ₹1,71,302 crore, the company's solvency ratio showed an improvement, standing at 2.11 times as of March 31, 2025, up from 1.98 times a year prior.

LIC's performance in the individual segment also faced challenges, with a decrease in the number of policies sold, down to 1,77,82,975 from the previous year's 2,03,92,973. Income from first-year premiums fell to ₹11,069 crore in the latest quarter, compared to ₹13,810 crore in the same period of the prior year. However, renewal premiums saw an increase, rising to ₹79,138 crore from ₹77,368 crore. This reflects a strategic shift focusing on retaining existing customers while grappling with new policy acquisitions.

As LIC navigates the competitive landscape, it continues to face challenges from notable rivals such as HDFC Life and ICICI Prudential Life. HDFC Life holds a commanding presence with significant market share and a strong focus on digital integration, while ICICI Prudential Life is renowned for its comprehensive R&D budget aimed at product innovation. Both competitors are key players in the life insurance sector, driving LIC to continually adapt and refine its strategic approach to maintain its market position.

Looking forward, LIC's strategic focus will likely remain on balancing its portfolio between individual and group businesses, as well as enhancing its solvency metrics. The company's robust asset under management (AUM), which increased by 6.45% to ₹54,52,297 crore, underscores its leading position in the market. Investors and analysts will keenly observe how LIC leverages its financial strength and extensive market reach to counteract the declining first-year premiums and reduced policy sales.