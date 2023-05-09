scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
L&T, Apollo Tyres, Pidilite: How to trade these stocks amid Q4 result buzz?

Feedback

L&T, Apollo Tyres, Pidilite: How to trade these stocks amid Q4 result buzz?

Larsen & Toubro has been in a trending mode. It has appreciated decently in the last 4-5 months but has been in a consolidation phase for some time

Apollo Tyres is in a strong uptrend and has rallied almost 10 per cent from the breakout level of Rs 340. After a strong rally, some profit-taking cannot be ruled out Apollo Tyres is in a strong uptrend and has rallied almost 10 per cent from the breakout level of Rs 340. After a strong rally, some profit-taking cannot be ruled out

Bulls were back at Dalal Street on Monday, thanks to a host of positive global developments. All-round buying was seen across sectors, which made advances to decline ratio in favour of the bulls. For the day, the 30-share pack BSE Sensex surged 709.96 points, or 1.16 per cent, to close at 61,764.25. The NSE Nifty rallied 195.40 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 18,264.40.

Select results-bound stocks across were on traders' radar including Larsen & Toubro, Apollo Tyres and Pidilite Industries. Here is what Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher has to say on these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session: Apollo Tyres | Buy in dips near Rs 350-360 | Stop Loss: Rs 340 Apollo Tyres is in a strong uptrend and has rallied almost 10 per cent from the breakout level of Rs 340. After a strong rally, some profit-taking cannot be ruled out, as the RSI is in the overbought zone. Any short-term correction near Rs 350–360 levels is a buying opportunity. Keep a stop loss at Rs 340.Pidilite Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,650 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,350 Pidilite Industries has been in a gradual correction phase. After a recent rally, it has made a higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart. We anticipate the stock to move strongly in the upward direction. The RSI has also indicated a trend reversal, signalling a buy. With decent volume participation, one can buy this stock for an upside target of Rs 2,650, keeping a stop loss at Rs 2,350.Larsen & Toubro | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,280 Larsen & Toubro has been in a trending mode. It has appreciated decently in the last 4-5 months but has been in a consolidation phase for some time. The RSI has indicated a positive trend reversal, indicating a ‘Buy’ signal. With good volume participation, one can ‘Buy’ this stock for an upside target of Rs 2,600 while keeping a stop loss at Rs 2,280.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today.)

Also read: Raymond, Apollo Tyres, Lupin, Nazara, Jaiprakash Power Ventures to share Q4 results today

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 09, 2023, 8:32 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Apollo Tyres Ltd
Apollo Tyres Ltd