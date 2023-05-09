Raymond, Apollo Tyres, Lupin, Nazara, Jaiprakash Power Ventures to share Q4 results today

Raymond Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Lupin, Nazara Technologies Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures are among dozens of companies that will report their March quarter results today. Shares of Oracle Financial Services and Ramakrishna Forgings will turn ex-dividend today.

Lupin, Phillip Capital said, may report a profit of Rs 155 crore against a loss of Rs 6 crore last year. The brokerage sees revenue for Lupin to rise 8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,187 crore against Rs 3,883 crore YoY despite the launch benefit of Suprep bowel kit and 11 per cent domestic growth, thanks to continued pricing pressure as well as declining flu season benefits in the US and high cost pressure.

"So, Ebitda may remain flat YoY but improves over 2 times on a low base. Margins to remains below par at 12.5 per cent due to elevated costs in general and under performance in US operation, resulting in flat QoQ Ebitda. However, on a loss-making base of last year, Lupin turnaround its earnings to profit from loss," Phillip Capital said.

ICICI Securities expects Apollo Tyres to log profit at Rs 376.70 crore, up 232 per cent YoY. It sees revenue rising 14 per cent YoY to Rs 6,358 crore. Ebitda is seen at Rs 1,000 crore, up 60 per cent. In terms of margin, Sharekhan, which pegs Q4 profit at Rs 320.90 crore, sees Ebitda margin at 14.8 per cent against 11.2 per cent YoY.

ICICI Securities expects Nazara revenue to grow 64.1 per cent YoY (down 8.7 per cent QoQ) in Q4FY23E, broadly in line with the management’s full year guidance. This will be led by sustained strong growth in e-sports (97 per cent YoY), gamified early learning (22 per cent YoY) and ad-tech segments.

Earnings previews for Raymond and Jaiprakash Power Ventures are unavailable.

Nazara's Ebitda margin is seen declining to 5.2 per cent in March quarter, which is historically weak margin quarter for Nazara. This is against 9.7 per cent margin in December quarter. Ebitda is seen flattish YoY.

Shares of Oracle Financial Services would turn ex-dividend today. Oracle Financial Services had announced an interim dividend of Re 0.50 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on May 28.