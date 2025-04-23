LTIMindtree Q4 results: Profit up 2.5%, Rs 45 dividend announced; key highlights

IT major LTI Mindtree Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax at Rs 1,128.60 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 1,100.70 crore in the same quarter last year, Revenue for the quarter grew 9.9 per cent YoY to Rs 9,771.70 crore from Rs 8,892.90 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue in dollar terms came in at $1,131 million, down 0.7 per cent sequentially but up 5.8 per cent YoY. On constant currency terms, revenue was down 0.6 per cent QoQ but up 6.3 per cent YoY.

LTIMindtree said its Ebit margin for the quarter came in 13.8 per cent compared with 13.8 per cent in the December quarter and 14.7 per cent in the same quarter last year. The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 45/- per equity share of Re. 1 each, for approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Debashis Chatterjee said his IT firm concluded FY25 with a revenue growth of 5 per cent in constant currency terms and an EBIT margin of 14.5 per cent. Key verticals and a major geography drove our yearly growth despite an ongoing challenging macro environment, he said.

"The robust order inflow, driven by a significant array of AI-led deal wins, illustrates the pervasive integration of AI across our service offerings. Venu Lambu’s transition to LTIMindtree has been seamless and supports our strategic goals. His growing understanding of the organisation, combined with our ability to secure large deals, strong presence in tech-intensive sectors, and robust balance sheet, positions us well to leverage the opportunities ahead of us,” Chatterjee said.

The IT firm had 741 active clients as of March 31, 2025. The $5 million+ clients increased by 1 in Q4 on a YoY basis and totaled 154.The $50 million+ clients list increased by 1 on a YoY basis and stood at 14. The total headcount at the IT firm stood at 84,307 as of March 31, 2025. Trailing 12 months attrition came in at 14.4 per cent.