Market crash: Investors lose Rs 19 lakh crore within minutes as Sensex sinks 3,000 pts, Nifty below 22,000

The Indian stock market tanked for the second straight session today after global markets crashed on recession worries and risks of a full-blown trade war post President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' announcements on April 2. Sensex crashed 3000 pts to 72,329 and Nifty tumbled 971 pts to 21,932. Investor wealth slipped by Rs 19 lakh crore to Rs 383.95 lakh crore today against Rs Rs 403.34 lakh crore in the previous session.

On Friday, US markets tumbled with NASDAQ Composite Index slipping 962 pts or 5.82% to 15,587 and S&P 500 index ending 322 points lower at 5074.

Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 2231 points or 5.50% to 38,314 on Friday.

Asian markets

Meanwhile, Japanese stock futures trading were suspended briefly today due to a circuit breaker.

Japan's Nikkei was down 2278 pts at 31,254. Hang Seng crashed 2396 points to 20,453. Taiwan Weighted index too fell 2063 pts to 19,234.

Singapore's Strait Times slipped 117 pts to 3,825. Kospi was down 21 pts to 2465.