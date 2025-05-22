Market crash: Why Sensex fell 1,000 points in afternoon session today 

The Indian market saw a deep cut in the afternoon session on Thursday as investors await the clarity on tariff solution between the US and other major economies, including India. Rising tensions between Israel and Iran also dampened sentiment on the Dalal Street.

A steady rise in coronavirus cases in few of the southeast Asian countries prompted investors to resort to heavy selling on Dalal Street. The ongoing tepid Q4 earnings season added more to the misery of investors in the Indian equity market.

Sensex slipped 1005 pts to 80,591.68 and Nifty fell 275 points to 24,537. Market cap of the BSE-listed firms slipped to Rs 438 lakh crore in the current session against the market cap of Rs 441.09 lakh crore on Wednesday.

This resulted in a loss of Rs 3 lakh crore investor wealth in the current session. The indices have resumed correction after a day of pause in the previous session. Before that, the Indian market fell for three straight sessions.