Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Market crash: Why Sensex fell 1,000 points in afternoon session today 

Market crash: Why Sensex fell 1,000 points in afternoon session today 

Sensex, Nifty: Sensex slipped 1005 pts to 80,591.68 and Nifty fell  275 points to 24,537. Market cap of the BSE-listed firms slipped to Rs 438 lakh crore in the current session.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated May 22, 2025 1:22 PM IST
Market crash: Why Sensex fell 1,000 points in afternoon session today The indices have resumed correction after a day of pause in the previous session. Before that, the Indian market fell for three straight sessions. 

The Indian market saw a deep cut in the afternoon session on Thursday as investors await the clarity on tariff solution between the US and other major economies, including India.  Rising tensions between Israel and Iran also dampened sentiment on the Dalal Street. 

A steady rise in coronavirus cases in few of the southeast Asian countries prompted investors to resort to heavy selling on Dalal Street. The ongoing tepid Q4 earnings season added more to the misery of investors in the Indian equity market. 

Advertisement

Sensex slipped 1005 pts to 80,591.68 and Nifty fell  275 points to 24,537. Market cap of the BSE-listed firms slipped to Rs 438 lakh crore in the current session against the market cap of Rs 441.09 lakh crore on Wednesday.

This resulted in a loss of Rs 3 lakh crore investor wealth in the current session. The indices have resumed correction after a day of pause in the previous session. Before that, the Indian market fell for three straight sessions. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 22, 2025 1:22 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today