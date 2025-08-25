HDFC Bank, Tata Motors & TCS: What Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities says on these 3 stocks

Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice-President (Research) at Mehta Equities, on Monday said investors should wait-and-watch for a closing above 25,250 for greater strength in Nifty50. "Given the short-trading week as the market would be closed on Wednesday (Ganesh Chaturthi), one should maintain a light position going forward as there may be some harsh statements from the Trump administration which could bring down the index to 24,800-24,700," the market expert told Business Today.

On HDFC Bank, Tapse said the fundamental view remains positive for the banking stock. He pointed to the upcoming 1:1 bonus issue as a corporate action and advised investors to sell before the corporate adjustment and then buy back once the selling pressure and volatility are absorbed. "In my opinion, any big announcement for a company like HDFC Bank in the last 10-15 years has often been followed by volatility," he added.

Talking about Tata Motors, Tapse said the stock has seen trading volatility over the past six months owing to its business exposure in China, the UK and the US. He noted that the ongoing tariff war may keep the stock underperforming in the short term and expected it to trade between Rs 660 and Rs 690. However, he remained positive on the company's long-term outlook, citing management's confidence on demerging the commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle businesses and the likely launch of new hybrid models, which could act as strong triggers.

On Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd, Tapse said he is positive due to the hint of an interest rate cut that could support IT spending by clients. He stated that Rs 3,200 is a crucial level for the stock and a close above it could take TCS to Rs 3,400–3,600 over the next six months, while from a 12-month perspective, the expected target would be Rs 3,800.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks traded higher today, tracking a rally in global markets on expectations of a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut. Gains in IT stocks further supported the uptrend.

The broader market also advanced in tandem, with the BSE MidCap100 index rising 0.38 per cent and the SmallCap100 index adding 0.07 per cent.