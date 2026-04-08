'Maybe that is when bear markets end ...': Vijay Kedia on X amid US-Iran ceasefire

Domestic equity benchmarks staged a strong rally in Tuesday's trade after the United States and Iran agreed to a temporary two-week ceasefire, easing geopolitical concerns and supporting risk sentiment globally. Amid the improved market mood, veteran investor Vijay Kedia expressed optimism that heightened uncertainty could mark a turning point for equities.

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In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kedia said, "Too much noise. Too many threats. Too much uncertainty. Everyone scared. Everyone expects the worst. Maybe that is when wars end.... Maybe that is when bear markets end", along with a fingers-crossed emoji.

Too much noise.

Too many threats.

Too much uncertainty.

Everyone scared.

Everyone expects the worst.

Maybe that is when wars end....

Maybe that is when bear markets end. 🤞 — Vijay Kedia (@VijayKedia1) April 8, 2026

The ceasefire development also weighed heavily on crude oil prices, which had surged in recent sessions due to fears of supply disruption in the Middle East. Brent crude futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) dropped around 16 per cent to hit a low of $91.72 per barrel, compared with the previous close of $109.27, after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week temporary ceasefire.

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Oil prices declined after Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Iran would allow safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, following the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal, as well as the announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiation.

US President Donald Trump, in a social media post, said he agreed to suspend the bombing and attack on Iran for a period of two weeks.

"This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning long-term PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," Trump said.

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He added that almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed upon between the US and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the agreement to be finalised and consummated.

Meanwhile, ace investor Kedia held at least 1 per cent stake in as many as 17 companies as of December 31, 2025, and several of these portfolio stocks have also witnessed notable declines.