Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Mazagon Dock shares in focus on MoU for greenfield shipyard, check details

Mazagon Dock shares in focus on MoU for greenfield shipyard, check details

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock ended 1.18% lower at Rs 2939.90 on BSE. Mazagon Dock's market cap stood at Rs 1.18 lakh crore on BSE. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 24, 2025 8:37 AM IST
Mazagon Dock shares in focus on MoU for greenfield shipyard, check details The details of the project, including its scale and timeline, have not been disclosed
SUMMARY
  • Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders signed MoU with Tamil Nadu government
  • Project focuses on greenfield shipyard on eastern coast
  • Agreement signed under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are in news today as the firm inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to develop a greenfield shipyard on the eastern coast.

In the previous session, the stock ended 1.18% lower at Rs 2939.90 on BSE. Mazagon Dock's market cap stood at Rs 1.18 lakh crore on BSE. Total 0.50 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.75 crore. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

The MoU marks a collaborative initiative between central and state government entities for the expansion of shipbuilding infrastructure on the eastern seaboard. The details of the project, including its scale and timeline, have not been disclosed in the current announcement. MDL's strategic move demonstrates coordination between the Ministry of Defence and state authorities and is expected to take place at a newly identified site as part of the agreement, subject to further official notifications.

The ceremony was organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) at Bhavnagar, Gujarat, and was attended by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of MoPSW, according to a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

The agreement was formalised on September 19 and signed by Biju George, Director (Shipbuilding), MDL, and Dr Darez Ahamed, Managing Director & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 24, 2025 8:37 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today